ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A website tracking marriage, divorce, and separation rates is ranking 200 major US cities using an Infidelity Index. St. Louis ranks number four on their list of “Most Unfaithful Cities” in America. It is the only Midwestern town in the top ten.

Texas takes three of the top spots in the “Unfaithful list.” While California dominates the most monogmous cities.

MyDatingAdvisor.com used these factors to come up with their list: relationship satisfaction, life satisfaction, infidelity intent, and affair activities.

“It’s a lot of math, but it boils down to that someone vulnerable to temptation is likely to make a poor (e.g., unfaithful) choice if they’re living in a city with a higher Infidelity Index,” states Amy Pritchett.

Pritchett says that many assume that larger cities produce more cheaters. Thi index shows that, “infidelity can happen anywhere – in large cities and small ones.”

Top 5 most unfaithful US cities:

Dallas, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Houston, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Nashville, Tennessee

Top 5 most faithful US cities:

Pasadena, California Torrance, California Roseville, California Visalia, California Laredo, Texas

Read more about this study and see the full ranking here.