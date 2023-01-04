ST. LOUIS — According to the annual U-Haul Growth Index, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., are among the more notable growth markets to make the top 25.

St. Louis is slated to be the 11th city to see population growth in 2022. This is the first time St. Louis has appeared on the list.

Based on the net increase of one-way U-Haul trucks over the previous year, Ocala is the top growth city in America, and four Florida locations are among the top 25 on the annual U-Haul Growth Index.

According to U-Haul transactional statistics, Ocala experienced a 6% year-over-year increase in arrivals but only a 1% increase in departures. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Ocala accounted for more than 53% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic (47% departures).

Sacramento-Roseville, Calif., and Madison, Wis., are ranked second and third on the list of 2022 growth cities, respectively. In recent years, each have held the top spot.

Palm Bay-Melbourne, Fla.; Auburn-Opelika, Ala.; North Port, Fla.; Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Surprise, Ariz.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. round out the top ten growing cities.

The U-Haul Growth Index is calculated based on the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state against leaving that city or state in a calendar year.

Every year, over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions take place in the United States and Canada. These transactions give data on migration trends.

Even though U-Haul migration trends don’t always match up with population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is one way to measure how well towns and states are at attracting and keeping residents.