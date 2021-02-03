St. Louis and Jefferson counties launch COVID vaccination sites

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Residents in St. Louis and Jefferson counties who have appointments are rolling up their sleeves and getting COVID vaccination shots.

In pictures provided to FOX 2 by the Jefferson County Health Department, qualified health department workers received vaccinations. Those receiving the shots are in Phase 1A of the state plan. They are patient-facing health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, along with some first responders.

All 250 doses have already been reserved for people at the two clinics in Jefferson County.

Medical equipment installer Joe Neels got his vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m scared to death that my customers are going to get something that I don’t even know that I have,” he said. “It’s a scary thing.”

Home health care worker Kathy Hudgens got her shot as well.

“I feel better for the clients that I serve that when I’m doing home health care, that I’ll be safer for them too,” she said.

And in St. Louis County, residents who have an appointment began getting the shots at the county’s first mass vaccination site at the St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley in Ferguson, where officials say things are going very smoothly.

“We have actually been able to handle more people than we thought so today we are on pace to vaccinate 384 individuals at the Florissant Valley campus and we’re just so happy that people are coming, they’re getting through in 20 or 25 minutes,” said Christopher Ave, director of communications for the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Officials in both counties emphasized that these are not walk-up sites. People showing up here have registered and received an appointment time and date to show up. You can register on the St. Louis County and Jefferson County health department websites, respectively.