ST. LOUIS – About two dozen animals were rescued from homes in Clinton County, Missouri with the help of the Humane Society of Missouri.

More than 25 animals were rescued from inhumane conditions. The Humane Society of Missouri took the animals in to give them proper care.

“When we got there we were surprised,” said Ella Frank, director of the Animal Cruelty Task Force at the Humane Society of Missouri.

It was reported that nine dogs, 10 cats, 5 chickens, a sugar glider, and a gerbil were all rescued from the home in Clinton County. Frank said they were found in poor living conditions.

“The smell was overwhelming, we saw a lot of cages, we weren’t sure if what was in the cages, were alive or if it was dead,” Frank said.

She said seeing the animals living in those poor conditions was heartbreaking.

“My heart was breaking, and this guy, he didn’t have room to stand up. They didn’t have any food, they didn’t have any adequate water,” Frank said. “To be able to help these guys to give them a second chance is great.”

The animals are getting checked out by the veterinarian at the Humane Society’s St. Louis headquarters to see what medical attention they may need.

“We weigh them, we will vaccinate them and identify all of their medical conditions…We will begin the treatment that they need, in order to get them healthy,” said Julie Brinker, a veterinarian for the adoption center at the Humane Society of Missouri.

After the animals are healthy, they’ll get spayed or neutered and then will be available for adoption.

“I take care of the animals that don’t otherwise have someone to take care of,” Brinker said. “And I can give them a future with hopefully a family that will love them for the rest of their lives, and take really good care of them, and that’s the best feeling ever.”