St. Louis announces in-person event to register for $500 cash assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Appointments are now open for eligible St. Louis residents to go in person to apply for $500 direct cash assistance. The city of St. Louis has just announced the in-person event to be held on Saturday, December 18 at St. Louis Community College Forest Park. Appointments can be made now through Friday, December 17 by calling 1-866-948-3742. Walk-ins are not encouraged.

There are around 720 appointments available for the event. They should take around 30 minutes. You will need all of the necessary documents and a mask to participate.

The event is to help people who do not have access to the internet. It is also for seniors and people with disabilities.

If you have internet access then you don’t need an appointment. Just apply online through the city’s website on December 18.

To be eligible for the assistance you must have lived in the city for the past year, earn less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income, and have lost income because of the pandemic. Only one person per household is eligible for the payment. See the chart below to check the eligible incomes.

The city estimates that 9,300 St. Louis City families will receive assistance through the program. Direct cash assistance is one facet of the $135 million direct relief package from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

$500 St. Louis in-person event information:

Saturday, December 18,

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

St. Louis Community College Forest Park Student Center

5600 Oakland Avenue

Call: 1-866-948-3742

Walk-ins are not encouraged

Household Size 80% AMI 1 $47,550 2 $54,350 3 $61,150 4 $67,900 5 $73,350 6 $78,800 7 $84,200 8 $89,650