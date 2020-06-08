St. Louis Aquarium and Wheel reopen; masks required to protect visitors and animals

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Wheel and St. Louis Aquarium reopened Monday after being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big wheel keeps on turning outside and the fish keep on swimming inside at the aquarium. And the parking lot was almost full for reopening day.

The St. Louis Wheel opened at 10 a.m. and will stay open until 10 p.m.

After riders exit, each gondola will receive enhanced sanitizing before the next riders board. Gondola loading and unloading cycles are spaced to allow physical distancing between guests and between cleaning cycles.

The Aquarium opened at 9 a.m. with a new attraction that features divers cleaning the tanks and answering questions from visitors. Physical distancing protocols are in place along with a no-touch temperature check for all visitors where a camera reads your temperature. All employees must wear masks and guests over the age of 9 are required to wear masks.

“With just a little bit of an open mind to what the changes are to keep everyone safe and even our animals safe, I should add this can be spread to things like our otters and so wearing masks helps keep our otters safe,” said St. Louis Aquarium Executive Director Tami Brown. “We’ve been working on these reopening protocols and looking at best practices, literally across the world, pretty much since we closed. So for about 12 weeks, we’ve been working on reopening safely with our guests and we’re just so happy to see it finally happening today.”

Anyone wanting to ride the St. Louis Wheel can buy tickets at the box office but anyone visiting the St. Louis Aquarium—including annual pass holders—will be required to reserve timed tickets in advance on the St. Louis Aquarium website.