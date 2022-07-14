ST. LOUIS – Tripadvisor named the St. Louis Arch one of the top attractions in the United States.

The Arch narrowly made the shortlist coming in at number 25 of 25. Of course, New York City’s Empire State Building came in at number one.

Tripadvisor said the following about the Gateway Arch:

From the thrilling views to the amazing stories, a visit to the Gateway Arch is an experience that never fails to inspire. Whether you have a few hours or a full day, you’ll find activities to please every member of your party. Attractions include the Tram Ride to the Top of the Gateway Arch, the Museum at the Gateway Arch (opened July 3, 2018), a documentary film about the construction of the Arch, shopping at The Arch Store, a new Arch Cafe, and cruises aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. Tickets sell out early and often – advance purchase strongly recommended. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The list included the following:

Empire State Building – NYC Garden of the Gods – Colorado Springs, Colorado Central Park – NYC Lolani Palace – Honolulu, Hawaii Biltmore – Asheville, North Carolina The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum – NYC Arches National Park – Moab, Utah The National WWII Museum – New Orleans, Louisiana Taliesin Preservation, Inc. – Spring Green, Wisconsin Stetson Mansion – DeLand, Florida USS Midway Museum – San Diego, California The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum – Key West, Florida Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden – Las Vegas, Nevada Horseshoe Bend – Page, Arizona Mount Rushmore National Memorial – Keystone, South Dakota USS Arizona Memorial – Honolulu, Hawaii National Museum of WWII Aviation – Colorado Springs, Colorado Grand Canyon South Rim – Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona Lincoln Memorial – Washington Dc Savannah Historic District – Savannah, Georgia Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area – Las Vegas, Nevada Diamond Head State Monument – Honolulu, Hawaii The Art Institute of Chicago – Chicago, Illinois International Civil Rights Center & Museum – Greensboro, North Carolina The Gateway Arch – St. Louis, Missouri