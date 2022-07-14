ST. LOUIS – Tripadvisor named the St. Louis Arch one of the top attractions in the United States.
The Arch narrowly made the shortlist coming in at number 25 of 25. Of course, New York City’s Empire State Building came in at number one.
Tripadvisor said the following about the Gateway Arch:
From the thrilling views to the amazing stories, a visit to the Gateway Arch is an experience that never fails to inspire. Whether you have a few hours or a full day, you’ll find activities to please every member of your party. Attractions include the Tram Ride to the Top of the Gateway Arch, the Museum at the Gateway Arch (opened July 3, 2018), a documentary film about the construction of the Arch, shopping at The Arch Store, a new Arch Cafe, and cruises aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. Tickets sell out early and often – advance purchase strongly recommended. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The list included the following:
- Empire State Building – NYC
- Garden of the Gods – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Central Park – NYC
- Lolani Palace – Honolulu, Hawaii
- Biltmore – Asheville, North Carolina
- The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum – NYC
- Arches National Park – Moab, Utah
- The National WWII Museum – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Taliesin Preservation, Inc. – Spring Green, Wisconsin
- Stetson Mansion – DeLand, Florida
- USS Midway Museum – San Diego, California
- The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum – Key West, Florida
- Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Horseshoe Bend – Page, Arizona
- Mount Rushmore National Memorial – Keystone, South Dakota
- USS Arizona Memorial – Honolulu, Hawaii
- National Museum of WWII Aviation – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Grand Canyon South Rim – Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
- Lincoln Memorial – Washington Dc
- Savannah Historic District – Savannah, Georgia
- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Diamond Head State Monument – Honolulu, Hawaii
- The Art Institute of Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
- International Civil Rights Center & Museum – Greensboro, North Carolina
- The Gateway Arch – St. Louis, Missouri