ST. LOUIS – Tripadvisor named the St. Louis Arch one of the top attractions in the United States.

The Arch narrowly made the shortlist coming in at number 25 of 25. Of course, New York City’s Empire State Building came in at number one.

Tripadvisor said the following about the Gateway Arch:

From the thrilling views to the amazing stories, a visit to the Gateway Arch is an experience that never fails to inspire. Whether you have a few hours or a full day, you’ll find activities to please every member of your party. Attractions include the Tram Ride to the Top of the Gateway Arch, the Museum at the Gateway Arch (opened July 3, 2018), a documentary film about the construction of the Arch, shopping at The Arch Store, a new Arch Cafe, and cruises aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. Tickets sell out early and often – advance purchase strongly recommended. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The list included the following:

  1. Empire State Building – NYC
  2. Garden of the Gods – Colorado Springs, Colorado
  3. Central Park – NYC
  4. Lolani Palace – Honolulu, Hawaii
  5. Biltmore – Asheville, North Carolina
  6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum – NYC
  7. Arches National Park – Moab, Utah
  8. The National WWII Museum – New Orleans, Louisiana
  9. Taliesin Preservation, Inc. – Spring Green, Wisconsin
  10. Stetson Mansion – DeLand, Florida
  11. USS Midway Museum – San Diego, California
  12. The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum – Key West, Florida
  13. Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden – Las Vegas, Nevada
  14. Horseshoe Bend – Page, Arizona
  15. Mount Rushmore National Memorial – Keystone, South Dakota
  16. USS Arizona Memorial – Honolulu, Hawaii
  17. National Museum of WWII Aviation – Colorado Springs, Colorado
  18. Grand Canyon South Rim – Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
  19. Lincoln Memorial – Washington Dc
  20. Savannah Historic District – Savannah, Georgia
  21. Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area – Las Vegas, Nevada
  22. Diamond Head State Monument – Honolulu, Hawaii
  23. The Art Institute of Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
  24. International Civil Rights Center & Museum – Greensboro, North Carolina
  25. The Gateway Arch – St. Louis, Missouri