WASHINGTON, DC – The St. Louis Arch may light up to support the Ukrainian people after the US House passed the Gateway Solidarity Act. Now, the bill goes before the Senate and the President. This comes months after many buildings, statues, and structures were lit across the world to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian invasion.

There are a lot of requests to light up the national monument to support various causes. But, it can take an actor of congress to make that happen.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s legislation will allow the Arch to be illuminated for no fewer than five days in 2022 and should be lit 15 days after the act is passed. It will then be lit annually on August 24 in blue and yellow on Ukrainian Independence Day until Russia has ceased attacking the country.

“In my home State of Missouri, the colors of the Ukrainian flag have been projected on our State Capitol as well as landmarks in both St. Louis and Kansas City. These initiatives show how people around the world, across the country, and throughout Missouri stand united in support of the Ukrainian people and against the horrific acts of Vladimir Putin. The Gateway Arch is a symbol of pride for the people of St. Louis and the State of Missouri. The defining structure of the St. Louis skyline, the Arch can be seen for miles throughout the region. I am proud to have the support of the entire Missouri delegation on this legislation which will authorize the National Park Service to light up the Arch with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Ukrainian Independence Day, August 24, each year until Vladimir Putin abandons his deadly invasion. I hope the Senate takes immediate action on this legislation,” states Rep. Wagner.

The Arch started commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2004 after Congress passed legislation to light the monument in pink. In 2015 the Department of Interior approved gold lighting to celebrate the monument’s 50th anniversary.