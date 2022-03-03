St. Louis area 8-year-old boy dies in car crash in Callaway County, Mo.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. – An 8-year-old boy from the St. Louis area died in a crash late Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. when a Mazda 3 with a 23-year-old woman driver, a 40-year-old woman passenger, an 8-year-old boy passenger, and a 2-year-old boy passenger stopped in the right lane of westbound Highway 54, just east of the Route AA/OO exit. That’s when a Chrysler Town and Country hit the back of the Mazda 3.

The Chrysler Town and Country then overturned and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The 40-year-old woman driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Mazda 3 came to a rest partially blocking the right lane and facing east. The Chrysler Town and Country came to a rest on its wheels in the median facing north.

The 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 2-year-old, 23-year-old, and 40-year-old also in the Mazda 3 suffered moderate injuries.