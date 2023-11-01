ST. LOUIS – Recent cooler nights have played a significant role in bringing about the fall foliage color change in the St. Louis area. Much of Missouri, as well as the western region of Illinois near the St. Louis metro area, is currently experiencing the full spectrum of vibrant fall colors.

St. Louis area fall foliage color map

While it’s worth noting that some areas in the northern part of Missouri and Northern Illinois have already passed their peak colors, many parts of southern Illinois are transitioning into their near-peak color range. This means that there’s still plenty of beautiful fall scenery to enjoy.

With the weekend ahead, warm and dry weather is in store, perfect for outdoor exploration. Although recent winds have caused minor damage to some trees, you’ll still be able to embark on a picturesque drive and witness the stunning fall colors.

You can catch a glimpse of these gorgeous colors through the lens of a Worldwide Technology camera overlooking I-270. The camera captures the brilliant yellows and oranges, making the foliage stand out beautifully.

There are even some striking reds coming into view, and the best part is, you don’t need to drive far to experience these autumn hues. You might consider heading to the Shawnee National Forest or exploring the Ozark National Scenic Riverways near Eminence, Missouri, as both locations promise breathtaking drives and a memorable fall experience. Enjoy the beauty of the season this weekend.