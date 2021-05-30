St. Louis area Boy Scouts participate in Memorial Day service events over the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Memorial Day weekend provided a chance for members of the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis to recognize those no longer with us.

“It gives them an opportunity to return the service that otherwise wouldn’t be provided,” said Steve Sobelman, BSA event coordinator.

Hundreds of scouts participated in events held at cemeteries in the St. Louis region.

“We’ve got cemeteries from the city at Mt. Sanai Cemetery down on Gravois to a cemetery out in Chesterfield and White Road,” Sobelman said.

Andrew Mack was one of the many scouts paying their respects. He and his sister, Mackenzie, were glad to take time to honor those who have passed.

“You’re respecting people who have died,” Mackenzie said. “It just feels right to do so.”