St. Louis area casino workers furloughed due to coronavirus crisis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Employees at three St. Louis-area casinos are being furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furloughs affect Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, River City Casino in St. Louis County, and Argosy Casino in Alton, Illinois. All three casinos are owned and operated by Penn National Gaming.

Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National, announced in a statement Friday that employees would be paid through March 31. The company’s 401k match program will be suspended starting April 1 but medical benefits will be maintained through June 30 for employees.

Snowden said the company has raised more than $1.2 million in relief money for employees.

In addition, Snowden said he and executive members of the property and corporate teams would take immediate pay cuts, and the company’s board of directors elected to forgo their cash compensation for the time being.