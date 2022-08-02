ST LOUIS, Mo. — Several resource centers opened today to help people impacted by the flash flooding in the St. Louis area last week. Historic amounts of rainfall closed highways and submerged homes and vehicles. Volunteers from the Red Cross along with local and state disaster relief organizations are operating “one-stop shops” to help people recover.

People applying for assistance should bring an ID with an address. This is required to be eligible for some aid. Some transportation is being provided for people in St. Louis and East St. Louis.

The Red Cross is also providing supplies to help clean up after the flooding. The cleanup kits include 5 gallon buckets with cleaning cloths, brushes, plus rakes, shovels, gloves, trash bags, and plastic containers.

The Red Cross has two shelters open. They have provided 152 overnight stays since opening Tuesday night.

For shelter information, visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Resource Centers:

Tues., August 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500, Wentzville, MO 63385.

Wed., August 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Free Transportation: From the Metro Pick-up at North Hanley Station at 2:30 and 6 pm.

Thurs. August 4, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Centennial Commons gym – 7210 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130. Free Transportation: Metro pick-up at St. Vincent Community Center (Red Cross shelter) and the Delmar Station at 2:30 and 6 pm.

Fri. August 5, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130

Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL* – United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials.

Sunday, August 7, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL* – United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials.

Shelter locations:

St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63133.

Shelter population: 25 people Monday night

Mason Clark Middle School, 5510 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62203

Shelter population: 4 people Monday night.