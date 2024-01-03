ST. LOUIS — The holiday season wrapped up, and now it’s time for Christmas trees to find a new purpose by recycling them.

St. Louis:

If you live in the city, there are two ways to recycle your tree. Option one: Put it in your alley for bulk pickup. Don’t stick it in dumpsters or recycling bins. Option two: Take it to one of three city parks by January 9. Forest Park, Lower Muny parking lot.

O’Fallon Park Recreation Complex (YMCA), 4343 W Florissant Avenue.

Carondelet Park, by the gate at Grand Drive and Holly Hills Drive.

St. Louis County:

St. Louis County gives trees to the Missouri Department of Conservation for fish habitats or turn them into mulch. Drop off your tree at one of four county parks until January 14. Spanish Lake Park: 12500 Spanish Pond Road.

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park: 13777 Marine Avenue.

Queeny Park: 550 Weidman Road.

Bee Tree Park: 2701 Finestown Avenue. Call 314-615-4386 for more info.

St. Charles County:

If you’re in St. Charles, they take trees at two recycling centers from 8:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Recycle Works Central: 60 Triad South Drive, St. Charles.

Recycle Works West: 2110 East Pitman Ave., Wentzville. Closed on New Year’s Day, no cutoff date for accepting trees. Republic Services customers get their trees picked up in the first two weeks of January on their yard waste day. Cut big trees in half. Lights and decorations must go. For questions, call 636-255-6142 (Mon-Fri) or 636-947-5959 (Sat).

Metro East Locations:

It’s the perfect way to give your tree a new life and keep the holiday spirit alive in a green and sustainable way!