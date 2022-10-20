ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis area companies are merging in an effort to expand healthcare services.

Esse Health and Navvis have agreed to merge through a company called Surround Care. The two companies are expected to officially merge on October 31.

According to a news release, Surround Care projects revenues around $663 million in 2022. It will employ around 1,200 people and help serve 4 million people over nine states.

“We continue to invest and grow in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois communities and have a mission to bring our innovative care approach to other physicians. The combination with Navvis provides us access to the capabilities and scale necessary to realize this mission,” said David Kearney, chief executive officer of Esse Health. “We evaluated many strategic options to further our mission. Combining with Navvis opens tremendous opportunities for us at the national level as we advance our longstanding commitment to the communities we serve, our colleagues, and the medical profession at large.”

Navvis and Esse Health will continue to operate as individual business units and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Surround Care