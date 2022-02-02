St. Louis-area drivers prepare for round 2 of winter storm

EUREKA, Mo. — Some Missouri drivers were stuck in traffic for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon during snowy conditions.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Gray Summit were shut down when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and had to be towed away. Round one of winter weather left behind slick spots on area roads and interstates.

Meanwhile, in Eureka, Assistant Fire Chief Scott Barthelmass said area commuters should expect more driving hazards Thursday as more snow enters the region.

“I think tomorrow morning will again be treacherous,” he said.

Barthelmass encouraged drivers to be prepared for delays. His department was busy in 2019 when winter weather resulted in some drivers being stranded for 12 hours. He said some stranded drivers needed their medication.

“Have some extra medication with you,” said Barthelmass. He said snacks and blankets are also a good idea.

Roland Farley operates his own snow plowing business. Rows Hauling has been in business for more than 30 years.

“Don’t tailgate. Don’t try to pass a snowplow and don’t get in a hurry,” he said. “Slow and steady wins the race.”