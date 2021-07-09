St. Louis area emissions testing to continue after governor’s veto

Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.” (Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson has vetoed a bill that would have ended emissions testing for vehicles in St. Charles, Jefferson, and Franklin Counties.

In his veto letter, Parson said this would violate the federal Clean Air Act which in turn could cost Missouri around $52M in funding for highway projects and grants.

The bill would have had still required emissions testing in St. Louis City and County.

The bill was sent to the governor’s desk but while it was being debated n April, the bill’s sponsor said he didn’t believe the EPA would take action against the state.

The bill was slated to go into effect on Aug. 28, 2021.