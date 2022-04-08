ST. LOUIS – Another freeze warning has been issued for Friday night where temperatures are expected to drop near or even below freezing.

The further into the growing season we get, the more potential there is for subfreezing temperatures to have a significant impact. Preparations are once again being made.

At Thies Farm & Greenhouses, owner Dave Thies is most concerned about his fruit crops.

“Strawberries we just recovered. Third time in the last 3 weeks,” said Thies. “They’re not blooming too much yet but just to be safe we went ahead and covered them. I think they’ll be absolutely fine. Especially under the cover.”

Ahead of last week’s freeze peaches weren’t a concern because they weren’t yet blooming, but now they’re more susceptible to the freezing temperatures.

“The peaches are in full bloom, so that is maybe a little bit questionable. But from what I understand, we’re right at 32, 31. And I guess it depends on the duration of how long it is that cold whether it’ll do any damage or not,” said Thies.

Peaches will be able to better handle a freeze later in the month once the fruit is made.

“The bloom itself is very tender. Like last year peaches had bloomed earlier peaches bloomed in March so by the time we got the cold snap last April the peach was already made. Once you have that little tiny peach inside that blossom they’re much tougher. They’ll take down to 26-27 degrees,” explained Thies.

Apple trees are in the beginning stages of blooming, so they should be fine Friday night. Thies said that most everything else is still in greenhouses right now, which he’s thankful for.

“Normally by this time of year, a lot of our vegetable plants we’re putting outside to toughen up to harden up. And we haven’t done that yet which I’m glad or else we’d be scrambling trying to move stuff in right now,” he said.

Freezing temperatures this time of year still aren’t too abnormal, last year we had four nights in April that got to or below freezing, the latest being April 22nd. This hurt last year’s apple crop.

“Now last year the peaches were already made. The apples were in full bloom, and apples are usually pretty tough to take cold weather,” said Thies. “We ended up losing a good chunk of the crop last year.”

Tender vegetation should be protected overnight. It’s also not a bad idea to disconnect your hoses as a precaution.