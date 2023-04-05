ST. LOUIS – Several fire departments from the St. Louis area are sending crews to southern Missouri to offer assistance after a deadly tornado.

The Kirkwood Fire & Rescue, Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, Union Fire Protection District and Herculaneum Fire Department are among those offering help to Bollinger County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms there were some deaths and injuries from the tornado, which particularly struck the village of Glenallen, Missouri.

FOX 2’s Chris Higgins surveyed the area and noticed extensive damages to homes, trees and cars. There area also some ongoing search and rescue operations, and the St. Louis-area fire departments could offer help with those.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm system as a tornado based on radar data. FOX 2 is awaiting information on this specific twister’s path and intensity.