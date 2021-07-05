St. Louis area firefighters have busy July 4th

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department had a busy night this Fourth of July.

They answered dozens of minor fireworks-related calls, and many of them involved trash bins.

Fireworks may have been the cause of a fire in Jennings that started just before 2:00 a.m. Monday on Blewett Avenue. A homeowner said fireworks woke him up, but then he went back to sleep. Later, a neighbor banged on his door and told him that his convertible was on fire. That fire then spread to the house.

The man was able to make it out safely, but his pet cat died in the fire.

Firefighters in Saint Charles County also had a busy night. So far, FOX 2 has been told about four house fires that happened Sunday night into Monday morning.

One started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Quail Run Lane. A garage fire at one home quickly spread to the house and the house next door. Firefighters said everyone made it out safely. Investigators are still looking for the cause of that fire.

An occupied two-story building caught fire just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on Farlin Avenue at Shreve Avenue in north St. Louis. Everyone got out safely. It is unknown if fireworks were the cause of that fire.