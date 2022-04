ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Food Bank hosts a food giveaway Tuesday.

The drive-thru event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in parking lot number one at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton. The hospital and the food bank said alleviating food insecurity is essential to good health care.

Another food distribution is planned for Tuesday, April 19 at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.