St. Louis Area Foodbank sees increase in demand for food assistance

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is preparing for more people to need help putting food on the table.

Additional unemployment benefits from the stimulus bill will run out at the end of July.

Meredith Knopp, president and CEO of the foodbank, tells Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey she expects more people to need assistance. As communities return to normal, one thing hasn’t changed: the food bank has not seen a decline in people needing help.

Knopp says many people aren’t back to work and can’t afford groceries. The food bank is seeing children picking up food for their parents and grandparents.

People are coming to the foodbank for the first time in their lives. They’re having to swallow their pride and ask for help.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank added 60 partners to help distribute food during the pandemic. The nonprofit will announce Thursday whether it met its goal of delivering 10 million meals between April 1 and June 30.

Knopp says she’s confident they met that goal and even more.