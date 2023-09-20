ST. LOUIS – The spooky season is right around the corner, and The Darkness, Creepyworld, and Lemp are now hiring for the 2023 Halloween season, seeking actors, animation technicians, social media managers, security personnel, carpenters, cashiers, and more for seasonal positions.

If you’re interested, you can apply online. In an advertisement for all three haunted houses, they state that they are offering a free ‘Ghoul School,’ where they teach you how to be a monster actor or actress. Auditions are September 16 at Creepyworld and Lemp Brewery at 6:30 p.m.

The Darkness is located downtown, next to Soulard Market, just one mile from Ballpark Village at 1525 South 8th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104. Creepyworld is in Fenton, off Highway 141, just a mile south of Gravois Rd at 1400 S Old Highway 141, Fenton, MO 63026. Lemp Haunted House is at 3500 Lemp Avenue, just one mile from Darkness off South Broadway.

The Darkness, one of St. Louis’s oldest haunted houses, has been thrilling visitors for 30 years. However, it offers more than just haunted experiences; it’s also a thrilling amusement park. The renovated haunted house now features several exciting new attractions.

Notably, it includes a new second-floor section, making “The Darkness” a two-floor attraction. Visitors can also enjoy Terror Vision 3D, the Monster Museum, and a brand-new five-minute escape room experience.