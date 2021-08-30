St. Louis area has 30 COVID deaths over three days; over 250 in August

Clinicians work on intubating a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on August 10, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 surpassed another record in the state yesterday to 2,720 with Louisiana as one of the nation’s epicenters while the spread of the Delta variant continues. More than ninety percent of Louisiana’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Lake Charles Memorial currently holds 52 COVID-19 patients, 25 of whom are in the ICU. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released some sobering COVID numbers from the area’s hospital systems. There have been 30 deaths over the past three days.

The number of deaths so far this month in St. Louis area hospitals is over 250 people. The surge in Delta variant cases is evident when you compare the number of deaths to the past. From April through the month of July there were 297 deaths.

The good news is that hospitalizations appear to have flattened after the two-month Delta surge. Plus, there are 25 less people in the ICU than just four days ago.

Unfortunately after decreasing, child hospitalizations have climbed back up to 17 with five in the ICU.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Taskforce says that hospital bed hospital capacity is at 81% an average across area hospitals. The ICU’s are at 78% of their total staffed bed capacity.