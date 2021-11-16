St. Louis area leaders address increased car break-ins this morning

ST. LOUIS – Police, prosecutors, and politicians are joining forces Tuesday morning to combat the rising trend of car break-ins in the St. Louis area. Leaders also address the surging crimes of stolen cars and catalytic converter thefts.

Police said the criminals are targeting parking lots during the overnight hours. A group of thieves will roll up and break into as many cars as they can in a matter of minutes. They take whatever they can get their hands on including guns.

Now local law enforcement leaders along with politicians are coming together to try and fight back. St. Louis City Police reported 2,961 car break-ins between May and November. That’s up 550 from the same time frame last year. In St. Louis County Police said car break-ins are up 10 percent this year. FOX 2 was told catalytic converter thefts in St. Louis County were up nearly 300 percent.

Two of the most recent break-ins happened over the weekend. Authorities said seven cars were broken into at Missouri Baptist Medical Center and two cars were hit at River City Casino. Police said a firearm was stolen from one of the cars at River City Casino. Investigators suspect three to four thieves were involved in the River City Case.

FOX 2 has also reported on thieves targeting dozens of cars at a time in large parking lots at facilities including UPS, FedEx, and Amazon.

The news conference at 9:00 a.m. will feature representatives from police departments, prosecuting attorneys’ offices, and two St. Louis County Council members including former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch. He told FOX 2’s Chris Regnier that he will detail three different bills that he says will give police more tools to arrest thieves and get them out of communities.