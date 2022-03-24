ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Library with the St. Louis Public Library has launched a shared integrated library system (ILS).

This will provide library cardholders with access to nearly 5 million items. Anyone with a library card with the county or city can check out material from either system. Also, through a single search, materials can be found and then delivered to the patron’s library of choice for pickup.

The announcement will officially be made on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Mid-County Branch located at 7821 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones, and Library Directors Kristen Sorth (SLCL) and Waller McGuire (SLPL) will be at the event.

“Our public libraries bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, and this new system will connect residents across the region to even more resources,” Jones said. “This collaboration shows how government works best when we work together and think creatively.”

The new shared catalog will be celebrated with new library cards sponsored by the St. Louis Cardinals. Fredbird will also be at the Monday announcement.

“Increasing access to these valuable resources will be a tremendous benefit to users of both library systems,” Page said. “Libraries unleash imaginations by linking us with a sea of information. And, working together, our libraries are providing more opportunities for our children and for the young at heart.”