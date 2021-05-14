St. Louis-area man charged in January shooting death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis-area man has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the January shooting death of another man.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old Tishawn Washington, who lives in an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County, was charged Thursday with the murder count in the Jan. 4 killing of 22-year-old Demont Coleman.
Washington has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the case. Police say Washington shot Coleman when the older man showed up banging on the door of a person they both knew.
Police say Washington then fled to another state and had not been arrested on the charges as of Thursday.