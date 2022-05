STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – A St. Louis area man died Sunday after a motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Bruce Dunlop, 72, was driving his 2014 Harley Davidson southbound on Route O at around noon. He “failed to negotiate a curve to the left” and traveled off the side of the road.

Dunlop was pronounced dead at the scene by Ste. Genevieve County EMS at 12:45 pm. There were no other drivers involved in the crash.