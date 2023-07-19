ST. LOUIS — Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day and many businesses are rewarding customers with deals. Steve’s Hot Dogs on South Grand Avenue in St. Louis is celebrating with a day-long party at Ritz Park. See live music, play lawn games, and stick around for giveaways.
There are deals at restaurants across the country. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has a long list of them here. The organization insists that ketchup on hot dogs is for children and that you should use both hands when eating. Read their etiquette guidelines including a how-to video on Hot-Dog.org.
St. Louis Hot Dog Day Deals
- Steve’s hot dogs — Giveaways all day, $1 off Steve’s seltzer, live music, and lawn games.
- QuikTrip — QuikTrip is offering mobile app customers a free hot dog. Open the app for a coupon to redeem a free hot dog.
- Dirty Dogz in O’Fallon — Buy one large hot dog and get a second at half price.
- Woofie’s Hot Dogs — Buy one, get one, half off Woofie’s Chicage-style hot dogs. The restaurant will not be serving burgers Wednesday
- Love’s — Get a free hot dog or roller grill item Wednesday by showing the cashier a coupon. Get the coupon here.
- Sonic — Get Chili Cheese Coneys for $1.29 through the app on Wednesday. The deal is limited to five per customer.