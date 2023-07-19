ST. LOUIS — Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day and many businesses are rewarding customers with deals. Steve’s Hot Dogs on South Grand Avenue in St. Louis is celebrating with a day-long party at Ritz Park. See live music, play lawn games, and stick around for giveaways.

There are deals at restaurants across the country. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has a long list of them here. The organization insists that ketchup on hot dogs is for children and that you should use both hands when eating. Read their etiquette guidelines including a how-to video on Hot-Dog.org.

St. Louis Hot Dog Day Deals