ST. LOUIS – As we transition into the new year, several events are taking place for adults and families to enjoy.
Here’s a list of several can’t-miss events as 2022 comes to an end.
Winterfest New Year’s Eve in Downtown St. Louis
Winterfest in downtown St. Louis is hosting a New Year’s Eve “Neon Nights” celebration. It is a family-friendly way to ring in the new year. There will be a DJ, fire dancers, princesses and superheroes, and party favors. Fireworks with monumental Arch views begin at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 31 4-8 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8 p.m.
NYE Live at Ballpark Village
All-inclusive premium drink packages, access to six venues, live music with Joe Dirt, DJs in every venue, and the only New York Style ball drop in St. Louis. Learn more about how to purchase tickets here.
Champagne Supernova New Year’s Eve 2023 at The Factory
- Canadian electronic music producer and DJ Deadmau5 returns to St. Louis for a dance party like no other
- Special guests include a rising electronic music producer, and St. Louis-based DJ and producer, Morgin Madison
- Dec. 31 | Doors open at 8:00 p.m. | Show starts at 9:00 p.m.
One Night with Nikki Glaser
- Actress, comedian, hostess, podcaster, and St. Louis native Nikki Glaser will perform at Stifel Theatre
- Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m.
New Year’s Eve at Casa Don Alfonso
- Offers a five-course menu that will feature dishes and delights affectionately chosen bt their esteemed culinary team
- Enjoy live entertainment by Arvell and Company while ringing in the new year
- Dec. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. followed by a second from 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., each priced at $150 per person
AFROSEXYCOOL N.Y.E. 2023 at Sophie’s Artist Lounge
- Experience the fashion, music, style, and vibe of St. Louis’ afro-culture renaissance at Sophie’s Artist Lounge
- Features art, celebrating, dance, music “the many dope facets of Blackness while connecting the musical dots of the African diaspora.”
- Saturday, December 31, 2022, 9:00 p.m. – Sunday, January 1, 2023, 1:00 a.m.
New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch
- The Gateway Arch remixes their popular dinner cruise
- Ring in the new year early with sparkling cider for kids and an early Champagne toast for adults
- Reservations are required
- Dec. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
NYE Live from The Dark Room
- Chef Michele C will prepare a buffet with tasty finger foods, such as chicken wings, french fries, kebabs, and spring rolls
- Features Tef Poe & Crow Life La Familia with music by DJ KayKay47 from New York City
- Dec. 31 | Doors open at 9:00 p.m.
NYE 2023 at Molly’s in Soulard
- For the 17th year in a row, the neighborhood bar will host a New Year’s Eve extravaganza
- Soulard boasts the largest patio in St. Louis, which will be covered by heated tents for the night
- Tickets include five open bars serving beer, wine and cocktails, two DJs, balloon drops and Champagne toasts
- Dec. 31 from 9:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
