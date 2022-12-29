ST. LOUIS – As we transition into the new year, several events are taking place for adults and families to enjoy.

Here’s a list of several can’t-miss events as 2022 comes to an end.

Winterfest in downtown St. Louis is hosting a New Year’s Eve “Neon Nights” celebration. It is a family-friendly way to ring in the new year. There will be a DJ, fire dancers, princesses and superheroes, and party favors. Fireworks with monumental Arch views begin at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 4-8 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8 p.m.

All-inclusive premium drink packages, access to six venues, live music with Joe Dirt, DJs in every venue, and the only New York Style ball drop in St. Louis. Learn more about how to purchase tickets here.

Canadian electronic music producer and DJ Deadmau5 returns to St. Louis for a dance party like no other

Special guests include a rising electronic music producer, and St. Louis-based DJ and producer, Morgin Madison

Dec. 31 | Doors open at 8:00 p.m. | Show starts at 9:00 p.m.

Actress, comedian, hostess, podcaster, and St. Louis native Nikki Glaser will perform at Stifel Theatre

Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m.

Offers a five-course menu that will feature dishes and delights affectionately chosen bt their esteemed culinary team

Enjoy live entertainment by Arvell and Company while ringing in the new year

Dec. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. followed by a second from 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., each priced at $150 per person

Experience the fashion, music, style, and vibe of St. Louis’ afro-culture renaissance at Sophie’s Artist Lounge

Features art, celebrating, dance, music “the many dope facets of Blackness while connecting the musical dots of the African diaspora.”

Saturday, December 31, 2022, 9:00 p.m. – Sunday, January 1, 2023, 1:00 a.m.

The Gateway Arch remixes their popular dinner cruise

Ring in the new year early with sparkling cider for kids and an early Champagne toast for adults

Reservations are required

Dec. 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Chef Michele C will prepare a buffet with tasty finger foods, such as chicken wings, french fries, kebabs, and spring rolls

Features Tef Poe & Crow Life La Familia with music by DJ KayKay47 from New York City

Dec. 31 | Doors open at 9:00 p.m.

For the 17th year in a row, the neighborhood bar will host a New Year’s Eve extravaganza

Soulard boasts the largest patio in St. Louis, which will be covered by heated tents for the night

Tickets include five open bars serving beer, wine and cocktails, two DJs, balloon drops and Champagne toasts

Dec. 31 from 9:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

For more events dedicated to children and families, click here.