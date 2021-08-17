St. Louis area prepares to welcome at least 1,000 Afghan citizens

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City mayor and the St. Louis County executive said they are prepared to welcome at least 1,000 Afghan citizens to St. Louis in a humanitarian effort.
The Department of Defense said they are working to evacuate at least 20,000 Afghan citizens through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program. These Afghans fought with American soldiers and worked as translators, clerks, contractors, and community leaders.
We, as the leaders of St. Louis City and St. Louis County, have heard our community’s call toSt. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a joint statement.
action to help these families. St. Louis has a long history of welcoming refugees and immigrants
to the region, we are ready, willing, and prepared to lead the nation in inviting these Afghan SIV
holders to our community.
The area leaders said the Afghan citizens will help the St. Louis area become “more welcoming and inclusive.”
The region’s largest refugee resettlement agency, the International Institute, is leading the effort.
The leaders said they will be announcing more information on the St. Louis region’s efforts to help Afghan citizens.