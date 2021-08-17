St. Louis area prepares to welcome at least 1,000 Afghan citizens

Displaced Afghans arrive at a makeshift camp from the northern provinces desperately leaving their homes behind on August 10, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban has taken control of six provincial capitals, among other towns and trade routes, since the United States accelerated withdrawal of its forces this year. Afghan families from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan provinces have arrived in Kabul in greater numbers, fleeing the Taliban advance. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City mayor and the St. Louis County executive said they are prepared to welcome at least 1,000 Afghan citizens to St. Louis in a humanitarian effort.

The Department of Defense said they are working to evacuate at least 20,000 Afghan citizens through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program. These Afghans fought with American soldiers and worked as translators, clerks, contractors, and community leaders.

We, as the leaders of St. Louis City and St. Louis County, have heard our community’s call to

action to help these families. St. Louis has a long history of welcoming refugees and immigrants

to the region, we are ready, willing, and prepared to lead the nation in inviting these Afghan SIV

holders to our community. St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a joint statement.

The area leaders said the Afghan citizens will help the St. Louis area become “more welcoming and inclusive.”

The region’s largest refugee resettlement agency, the International Institute, is leading the effort.

The leaders said they will be announcing more information on the St. Louis region’s efforts to help Afghan citizens.