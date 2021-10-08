St. Louis area pumpkin patches

ST. LOUIS– Is heading to the pumpkin patch on your family’s agenda for the weekend? Halloween is about three weeks away and this guide may help you find the perfect place to go pick your pumpkin.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY:
- Thies Farm: The farm has a location on North Hanley and in Maryland Heights. Both locations have a pumpkins plus a Pumpkinland, which is a pumpkin-powered play area. Admission is $9 for kids and you get $2 off to spend later.
- Stuckmeyers: The farm is located between Fenton and Arnold. There are hayrides and Halloween Farm Fun Day. They will also have plenty of pumpkins for you to pick out of their patches.
- Kirkwood Farmer’s Market: The pumpkin patch is open all month.Harvest Market open Saturdays from 8 a.m. until vendors sell out.
- Sullivan’s: They have a location in Florissant, Ballwin, St. Charles and Wentzville.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY:
- Hermans Farm Orchard: You can pick your own pumpkins and there are free hayrides. You can even pick apples too.
- Daniel’s Farm and Greenhouse: They have an October Harvest complete with a giant straw maze, petting zoo, fort maze, tube slides, pony swings, corn boxes, and more. They have pumpkins too!
JEFFERSON COUNTY:
- Meert Tree Farm: Before Christmas comes the Festus tree farm has a pumpkin patch. There is a free wagon ride out to the pumpkin patch and a free corn maze. Your pumpkins will cost you 65 cents a pound.
- Brookdale Farms: The Eureka farm has a pumpkin patch, Eureka Fear Farm, haunted and non-scary hayrides, corn maze, and more.
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
- Pin Oak Farms – It’s located in New Haven, Mo. and is celebrating its 22nd pumpkin season. You can travel by tractor to the patch and pick your own pumpkins off the vines. There is a $5 admission fee and the tractor rides to the pumpkin patch are free. There is also a Kiddie Corral that costs $7.50 per kid.
ILLINOIS:
- Eckerts: It’s pick-your-own pumpkin season. It costs 69 cents a pound for your pumpkin. You can buy a field pass before you go to ensure the time you want. The Millstadt location has a Fun Farm with plenty of activities for your children. There are also locations in Belleville and Grafton.
- Braeutigam Orchards: They have a large selection of U-pick pumpkins as well as already picked ones. They also have a fall tractor and wagon ride for free.
- Rinkel Pumpkin Farm: The Glen Carbon farm not only has pumpkins, but a haunted corn maze too. This year they are also hosting a pumpkin carving bash.
- Relleke Pumpkin Patch: You can pick pumpkins during their Fall Celebration. They also offer hay rides, pumpkin chucking, a jungle maze, and animal feeding.