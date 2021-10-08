St. Louis area pumpkin patches

ST. LOUIS-- If you spot a man in a bear costume walking through the area, it's not a Halloween costume. The man is walking from California to New York to raise money for various charities.

He's called IamBearsun and was spotted in Ballwin and Wildwood earlier this week. He says he walked 30 miles on day 96 of his journey cross-country. He also stopped downtown and took pictures at the Arch, Union Station, and The Grove.