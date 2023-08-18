ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With dangerous heat in the forecast next week, local school districts are preparing to keep their students cool and ready to learn.

The Parkway School District, like many and others around the St. Louis area, are preparing for students to return next week. There’s a possibility of triple-digit temperatures to start the new week, posing various challenges for school districts.

“We are really excited to have the kids back on Monday,” said Elisa Tomich with the Parkway School District. “We can’t wait for that to happen, and we have a number of precautions that will be in place because the temperature is going to be very high.”

Outside the classroom, kids will be on the playground and gearing up for sports. The Parkway School District has an excessive heat plan in place



“We are going to modify recess, P.E. activities, and sports as needed,” said Tomich. “Nurses are prepared. Bottled water that will be given to kids before they get on buses.”

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Public Schools District says nurses will be on hand to keep students hydrated.



“We are bringing in extra bottles of water to every school in the district,” said George Sells with St. Louis Public Schools. “We are making sure everyone is hydrated. We have water fountains and water stations. This will be a bummer for the little ones for recess, as we will be inside quite a bit this coming week.”

The Parkway Superintendent emailed a notice to families in anticipation of high temperatures.

“We are excited to welcome students back to school on Monday. As you may know, we are under a heat advisory starting Sunday.



We take every precaution to ensure our students and staff are safe. We have safeguards in place to adjust our plans as needed for outdoor time, athletic practices, recess, and other activities.



We could use your help to ensure students stay hydrated next week.

Please send your child with a refillable water bottle for the school day.

We plan to have bottled water available for afternoon bus rides.