CLAYTON, Mo. — A Lake St. Louis man has been charged with several sex crimes and police are searching for more victims. Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says that Enrique White, 29, faces seven felony charges including rape and sodomy. Police are calling him a serial rapist. If convicted, White may face a life sentence in prison.

Enrique White, 29

Investigators say that White committed the sex crimes between December 2015 and May 2023. So far there are four victims from these crimes and none of them knew the suspect. They live in locations ranging from St. Charles County to the Metro East.

One of the victims met White at a bar and accepted a ride home from him. The other three victims met him through a dating website. Two of those women responded to an ad White placed on the website.

Police believe there may be more victims. The suspect used the same tactic over and over to target them.

“I call him the ‘Cleaning Ad’ rapist, that was his MO. He would post an ad to hire a cleaning lady, make contact with them and then rape them,” said Berkeley Police Major Steve Runge.

Court documents describe the violent acts that White allegedly put the women through. In one of the cases he is accused of forcing one woman to engage in a sex act to get her phone to call for a ride home.

“What we know from experience, what we know from research, these types of crimes, this is rarely, rarely the first time. And so, when there are certain things that have been uncovered in the investigation, and considering the number of victims that these cases are charged with, we think there is a strong possibility that there are more,” said Bell.

White is in police custody and is being held without bond. Police say that this is an ongoing investigation. Call 911 or St. Louis County Police if you have been a victim at 636-529-8210.