People spend 24 hours at animal shelter to raise funds at Slumber Pawty

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty is happening online Saturday.

The event is put on in collaboration with Purina and St. Louis County Animal Care and Control among other local animal shelters and rescues in order to raise awareness and money for shelter animals. A total of 17 regional animal welfare organizations are taking part. Staff and volunteers will spend 24 hours in kennels living side-by-side with shelter dogs.

“Nearly 1,000 Purina associates and our pets call the St. Louis area home,” director of Purina community affairs Kim Beardslee said. “We see, firsthand, the important role these organizations play in our hometown, and we are proud to support the work they do to promote a healthy pet population while helping pets find their forever homes.”

The event is expected to reach nearly 500,000 people through the organizations’ combined social media networks. Follow St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center on Facebook at @StlCoPAC.

