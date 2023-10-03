ST. LOUIS – Many high schools and school districts around the St. Louis area are being recognized not only as Missouri’s best, but also as some of the finest in the nation.

Niche.com recently released its 2024 Best Schools and Districts rankings. A research team analyzed data from tens of thousands of public schools, private schools, and school districts nationwide to create the rankings.

Schools and districts were graded on a variety of factors, including overall academics, teachers and resources. College prep, diversity and activities were also key considerations.

The St. Louis area dominated the Top 10 lists for best public schools, private schools and school districts in Missouri. Among the state’s Top 10 for all three categories, the St. Louis area holds 23 of 30 possible Top 10 distinctions in education.

Top Public High Schools

Ladue Horton Watkins High School Clayton High School Lafayette High School Parkway West High School Kirkwood Senior High School Parkway Central High School Marquette Senior High School Rock Bridge High School (Columbia) Metro High School Webster Groves High School

Top Private High Schools

John Burroughs School Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School Thomas Jefferson School The Pembroke Hill School (Kansas City) The Barstow School (Kansas City) Columbia Independent School (Columbia) Whitfield School Notre Dame de Sion High School (Kansas City) Saint Louis Priory School St. Louis University High School

Top School Districts

Ladue School District School District of Clayton Kirkwood School District Blue Springs School District (Kansas City) Rockwood School District Parkway School District Brentwood School District Lee’s Summit School District (Kansas City) Webster Groves School District Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

In the nationwide rankings…

John Burroughs School was the highest-ranked private school in the St. Louis area (No. 83 among US private schools)

Ladue Horton Watkins High School was the highest-ranked public school in the St. Louis area (No. 67 among public schools)

Ladue School District was ranked the best in the St. Louis area (No. 8 among US school districts).