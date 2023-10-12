DES PERES, Mo. – Fans flocked to the Marcus Theatre in Des Peres after Taylor Swift made a big announcement on social media that she had moved the premiere date of her film “The Eras Tour” up a day early due to high fan demand.

Swiftifes can look forward to making friendship bracelets, collecting Taylor Swift-themed popcorn tubs and cups, and taking pictures in front of an “Eras Tour” themed photo booth at participating theatres.

Fans are ecstatic to see the new film.

“I was actually so excited because we actually didn’t have tickets before, so it was another opportunity to get tickets,” said Mary Margaret Smith. “We were really excited.”

The concert film was vigorously shot and directed by Sam Wrench. It was filmed during three nights during Taylor’s six-night residency at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August.

The film had sold out of single day ticket sales less than three hours after tickets became available. This caused AMC Theatres to add extra show times.

“I’m excited to relive the concert, just to be able to relive it again and see it again,” said Vannessa Cabbassa.

“I’m just excited to be with everyone you know. I went to the Eras Tour this summer, and I’m just excited that it’s back,” said Molly Fitzpatrick.

The film has already surpassed $100 million in advance ticket sales. You can see the film in AMC Theatres, IMAX, Cinemark, and Regal Theatres. The film will be shown around 90 countries.

You will get to experience Taylor performing nearly 40 songs, including a ten-minute version of “All Too Well” and two bonus songs “You’re On Your Own Kid” and “Our Song”.