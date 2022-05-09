ST. LOUIS — Teens from across the St. Louis region will be recognized for their musical talents during a ceremony Monday evening.

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards will hold its Medallion Ceremony at the Fabulous Fox Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Muny director Mike Isaacson and FOX 2’s Patrick will have the honor of handing out medallions for some outstanding performances from 2021 to 2022.

Students from 25 schools were nominated by their peers and professionals for a medallion.

“There are 25 schools that participated this year, and we coordinated three judicators that are critics and actors and artistic directors who attend these performances,” said Charlie Mueller, the educations program manager for the Muny. “All the scores are tabulated and celebrated tonight at the medallion ceremony.”

Last year, the ceremony was virtual due to the pandemic.

“We were happy with how many schools came back,” said Erica Rogers, the marketing and outreach manager for the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. “To be able to collaborate with the Muny and the Fox shows how supportive a community we have in wanting to lift up these young kids.”

On May 22 at 5 p.m., there will be another ceremony to hand out the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards. Tickets go on sale to see the nominees and some musical numbers.