FENTON, Mo. — A youth athletic coach is charged with attempting to convince a child to do sexual activities with him. On Friday, September 29, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against suspect Trevor White, 41. White is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.

On or about September 28, 2023, the White texted with a person he believed to be a child under the age of 15. White asked the child to send him nude pictures of herself. He then asked if he could pick the child up, so they could engage in sexual activity together.

White has been a youth athletic coach for over ten years. Investigators suspect there may be more victims. If you have information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.