CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis Art Fair unveiled its commemorative print Thursday to the public for its 29th year.

The St. Louis Art Fair presented by Centene Charitable Foundation and produced by Cultural Festivals holds its annual St. Louis Art Fair kick-off party to reveal the 2022 commemorative print.

“The commemorative print reveal tells us we’re just a month away from the start of the art fair,” said Sarah Umlauf, Executive Director of St. Louis Art Fair. “But it really gets the excitement going.”

At Carrolton Bank in downtown Clayton, the art fair revealed the piece “Build a Longer Table” by Elissa Brown.

“You know you may not know the people in the work, but you’ve been to that party to that living room or that table,” said Elissa Brown, Commemorative Print Artist. “You can imagine the conversation happening around you. You can hear the background noise because those are some of the communal experiences we have in life and with people.”

Brown who is from Texas signed a limited number of commemorative prints which will serve as a visual representation of the 2022 St. Louis Art Fair theme, Love is in the Art. Brown said her art collection, the Freckled Army, was named after her grandmother.

“You know it’s great to see the artists and the different renditions they come out with,” said David Rudolph of Swift Print Communications. “It’s great to have the artist sign them and be part of that and it’s exciting. It’s an exciting time of year for Clayton and exciting for Swift.”

Swift Print Communications, created the prints that will become collector’s items in many St. Louis households.

“My work, I actually talk about being mixed media illustration, but it is on birch wood and built out from the back of its frame,” said Brown. “They almost look like little dioramas in a way or like set design. There’s so much dimension to the originals, to see it in printed form is really beautiful and will be a fun collector piece.”

The 29th annual St. Louis Art Fair will return to downtown Clayton on September 9, 10, and 11.

The commemorative prints will be released on the cover of the program guide and will be on sale at the pop-up shop on-site during the 2022 St. Louis Art Fair.