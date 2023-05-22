St. Louis, Missouri – July 7, 2017 – The St. Louis Art Museum on Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Art Museum’s annual summer film series is back, as the city’s most beloved outdoor space will once again play host to movie nights in July.

The Art Hill Film Series runs three Fridays in July, showcasing a different movie each week on the museum’s famed front lawn for all St. Louisans to enjoy.

Each event starts at 6 p.m., with music and food trucks provided by Sauce Magazine. The films will begin around 9 p.m.

The film series schedule is as follows:

July 14 – “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 21 – “Akeelah and the Bee”

July 28 – “School of Rock”

Picnic blankets and coolers are allowed at the event.

The series is a nod to the museum’s summer exhibition “Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s-1970s,” which tells the story of the Institute of American Indian Arts and its revolutionary approach to faculty that left an impact on the field of abstraction.

The exhibition runs from June 24 through Sept. 3.

Visit SLAM.org for more information on the Art Hill Film Series.