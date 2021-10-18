St. Louis Art Museum receives donation of 22 ‘masterpieces’

ST. LOUIS — The Pulitzer family has been very kind to the St. Louis Art Museum. They have been donating to the institution for over 90 years. Some of their contributions are among the finest in the museum’s collection.

The St. Louis Art Museum is receiving a donation of 22 pieces of art, including two by Pablo Picasso. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the museum announced the multimillion-dollar gift from Emily Rauh Pulitzer on Monday, calling the works “masterpieces” that are like a primer of art history in the 20th century.

Emily Rauh Pulitzer is Joseph Pulitzer Jr’s second wife. His first wife Louise died in 1968 and they donated 76 works of art to the St. Louis Art Museum from 1947 to 1967. All together the Pulitzers have donated 144 works of art to the St. Louis institution. Emily is now is the chair of the Board for the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and founder of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation.

The donation also includes works by another famous Spaniard, Joan Miró; a self-portrait by American Andy Warhol; and one of his iconic Marilyn Monroe prints. Just a few of the most valuable pieces might have brought some $200 million at auction.

Works of art included in the donation:

Emile-Antoine Bourdelle, “Mask of Beethoven”, c. 1905. Bronze with brown patina, partially gilded, hollow mask form (sand cast); 16 9/16 x 11 3/4 x 6 inches

Constantin Brancusi, “Mademoiselle Pogany III”, 1933. Polished bronze, limestone, and wood; Bronze: 17 1/2 x 7 x 9 1/2 inches; Limestone base: 9 x 9 1/2 x 9 inches; Wooden pedestal: 37 5/8 x 15 x 15 inches

Georges Braque, “The Mantelpiece”, 1921-1922. Oil with sand on canvas; 51 1/4 x 29 1/4 inches

Alberto Giacometti, “Portrait of Isabel”, 1937. Bronze; 11 1/2 x 8 1/2 x 9 inches

Philip Guston, “Dark Room”, 1978. Oil on canvas. 68 x 80 inches

Rachel Harrison, “Sculpture with Raincoat”, 2012. Wood, styrofoam, cement, acrylic, hanger, The Economist, and Gherardini rain coat; 68 x 27 x 20 1/2 inches

Rachel Harrison, “Photograph”, 2020. Pigmented inkjet print; 12 x 16 inches

Gary Hill, “Liminal Objects #8”, 1998. Single channel video installation (table, chairs, curtain); 45 x 16 x 16 inches

Ellsworth Kelly, “Untitled”, 1988. Oil on canvas; 110 1/2 x 110 1/2 inches

Ellsworth Kelly, “Briar”, 1960. Graphite on paper; 28 1/2 x 22 1/2 inches

Joan Miró, “Painting”, 1953. Oil on canvas; 96 1/2 x 67 inches

Joan Miró, “48”, 1927. Oil and aqueous medium on glue-sized canvas; 57 1/2 x 45 inches

Pablo Picasso, “Woman in a Red Hat”, 1934. Oil on canvas; 57 5/8 x 44 3/4 inches

Pablo Picasso, “Head of a Woman”, 1962. Linocut in colors; 25 1/4 x 21 inches

Henry Peach Robinson, “Portal of a Church”. Photograph

Medardo Rosso, “The Golden Age”, 1886. Pigmented wax over plaster; 14 1/2 x 18 3/4 x 6 inches

Georges Rouault, “Three Clowns”, 1917. Oil on paper laid down on canvas; 41 1/2 x 29 1/2 inches

Richard Serra, “Model for Twain”, 1982. Corten steel; 5 1/2 x 59 3/4 x 64 3/4 inches

Gedi Sibony, “The Other Great Abundance”, 2014. Aluminum semi-trailer; 96 1/4 × 75 inches

Richard Tuttle, “New Mexico, New York #2”, 1998. Acrylic on fir plywood; Irregular: 19 x 24 inches

Andy Warhol, “Self Portrait”, 1967. Synthetic polymer paint silkscreened, brushed, and stenciled on canvas; 72 x 72 inches

Andy Warhol, “Marilyn Monroe”, 1967. Screen print; 35 1/4 x 35 1/4 inches