St. Louis artist John Pils dies at 82

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You may not know his name but you’ve probably seen his artwork. Artist John Pils has died at 82 years old.

He started drawing local buildings when he was 12. He was stuck at home on a snow day and he decided to draw the building across the street.

Pils retired in 2014 after decades of drawing St. Louis landmarks. At one time he had five retail stores in the area.

His daughter posted the news about his death on social media. The visitation is Monday. The funeral is at eleven Tuesday morning. That will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ellisville.

