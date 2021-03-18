St. Louis Asian American community speaks out about local racist attacks following Georgia shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St Louis Asian American community is speaking out about the deadly shootings in Georgia. Community Leaders fear crimes against Asians may happen closer to home.

Tuesday’s shooting at a massage parlor in Georgia is sparking a national conversation after eight people, many of them Asian Americans, died.

“We condemn acts of violence targeted at Asians and this is happening all over the Country. We want to be clear that this is happening in St. Louis as well,” Nguyen Violette, president of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce said. “We have heard from restaurant owners who have been bothered and people on the street experiencing racist remarks. I just spoke with St. Louis Police regarding the increase in crimes targeting owned business”.

Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois who is an Asian American addressed the violence saying this past year’s surge in racist attacks against the Asian American community is urgent.