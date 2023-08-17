ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis attorney recently lost his law license after he was convicted of faking legal documents for dozens of clients.

Andrew Gavin Wynne, pleaded guilty to five counts of identity theft earlier this year. Wynne was also ordered to pay $351,000 in restitution for losses suffered by his former law firm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wynne created bogus court orders, judgments, and emails while representing at least 30 clients in the St. Louis region. In one case dating back to July 2020, he emailed a client an order with a forged signature, claiming around $20,000 was owed to the client.

Per the plea agreement, Wynee also emailed a client in February 2020, which included a fictitious judgment and decree of dissolution with a forged judge’s signature. In a sentencing hearing last June, the client said his divorce was still not finalized and claimed his actions cost him his relationship with his two daughters.

According to Missouri Lawyers Media, the Supreme Court of Missouri disbarred Wynne from practicing law in Missouri. Wynee was previously sentenced to 31 months in prison.