ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis lawyer to federal prison on Monday for faking legal documents.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Andrew Wynne, 35, pleaded guilty in March to five felony counts of identity theft.

Wynne admitted to forging signatures on documents for cases in St. Louis City, as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties. He’d make fictitious court orders, judgments, and emails in the name of at least 10 different judges. Some of those documents claimed to award money to Wynne’s clients.

In one instance, Wynne emailed a client in February 2020 with a phony judgment and “decree of dissolution,” along with the forged signature of a judge. That fake decree said the couple would share joint legal and physical custody of their children, and that the client was owed $900 per month in child support, as well as $5,000, a car, and other assets.

In July 2020, Wynne emailed a separate client with another forged order awarding that client $20,200 in overdue payments.

Wynne was sentenced to 31 months in prison. In addition to the sentence, the judge ordered Wynne to pay $351,000 in restitution to cover his former law firm’s losses.