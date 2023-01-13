ST. LOUIS – The America’s Center and The Dome will feature some of the best the car world has to offer over the next few days.

The STL Auto Show will run through Monday evening, featuring professional drifters, a kids zone, and this year an electric vehicle ride along with Ameren.

“There is quite a bit of electric cars because now everyone is going electric,” said Franklin Rolando.

The event also features the “million-dollar mile,” where people can check out luxury and sports cars.

Emilio Hernandez, a first-time visitor, had his eyes on one of the event’s more popular cars.

“Of course, everyone’s favorite the Hellcat,” Hernandez said. “The Hellcat was nice.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Rolando said he enjoys the up close and personal experience he gets with the cars at this event that he may not get anywhere else in St. Louis.

“Kids are sitting on their phones these days,” Rolando said. “You can actually come here and interact with people instead of looking at computer screens all day. You get to look at the car for what it is not what it is online.”