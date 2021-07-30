St. Louis bank robbery fugitive captured in South Dakota

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ST. LOUIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) St. Louis Division arrested a man who is charged with robbing two banks two years ago.

According to a press release, Ricardo Rusan, 55, was taken into custody in Sioux Fall, South Dakota, after two years on the run.

Rusan robbed a bank in Clayton April 16, 2019, and another bank in St. Peters two days later. He lived in St. Louis County at the time of the two bank robberies, the press release states.

Rusan was recognized from an FBI wanted poster by a Hillsboro, Oregon Police Department detective. It was believed he was living in Portland.

Rusan was then tracked by the FBI and arrested without incident in Sioux Falls where he was traveling, according to the press release.