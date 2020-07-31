St. Louis-based car transportation service racing for the top spot

ST. LOUIS – SWOOP is a car-sharing and transportation service based right here in St. Louis. The owner, a St. Louis native himself, started the company to help others avoid the same struggles he dealt with growing up.

“When I didn’t have a car it cost so much money to get back and forth to work, and sometimes I’d even have to walk miles and miles to get to work and back home,” said Terell Johnson, owner and CEO of SWOOP Transportation. “Paying for transportation, by the end of the week, I would spend my whole paycheck on transportation. I wanted to be able to provide a cheaper service to help people out who needed rides.”

Johnson’s soul priority is to provide a high-quality car service at a fraction of the cost. This Black-owned business has been gaining popularity in the St. Louis region since its start in September of 2018. Each SWOOP driver is thoroughly trained in customer service, SWOOP driving standards, and they all get to keep 100 percent of driver shares.

They have also found different ways to help the same community that they serve.

“When high schoolers get their first job, they don’t always have the best, reliable transportation to get back and forth from work,” Johnson said. “That’s where we come in. We talk to these students, sit down with them to figure out what we can do to make sure they can get to work on time and every time.”

SWOOP also partners with local churches to serve the homeless community. The car service will take homeless individuals to churches that provide food, clothes, showers, and other essentials all for free.

As the primary election approaches, SWOOP knows that every single person vote matters.

They are a 24/7 service. They offer car sharing, personal chauffeurs, and even car pick up and drop off. Meaning, if you have had a little too much fun on any particular night but still need your car in the morning, they will pick you and your car up and get you both home safely.

SWOOP is currently finalizing its app, which will be available on Apple and Android products soon. For now, if you like to use their services, you can call 636-697-3403. It is best to schedule your pick up and drop off times in advance to ensure you get the best quality service.