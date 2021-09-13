St. Louis-based entrepreneur Carnahan to represent U.S. at UN General Assembly

ST. LOUIS- The Biden administration announced Monday four of representatives for the United States at the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, which starts Tuesday. Among them is Tom Carnahan, the son of the late Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan and former Missouri U.S. Senator Jean Carnahan.

Tom Carnahan founded Wind Capital Group in 2005 and, according to the White House news release announcing the U.N. role, “became a leading developer, owner and operator of utility-scale wind farms in rural America. He is actively engaged in bringing renewable energy to the people of Sub-Saharan Africa and is developing several large wind, solar and battery storage projects in Tanzania and Zambia.”

Carnahan left Wind Capital Group in 2019 for St. Louis-based Oakland Capital Partners, an investment firm.

He’ll be joined at the U.N. event by U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee (D-California) and French Hill (R-Arkansas), and Sim Farar, the Chairman of the United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy.

President Joe Biden will address the UN General Assembly Tuesday September 21.